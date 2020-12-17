Trump says he has “nothing to do” with the Hunter case

Hunter Biden, the youngest son of President-elect Joe Biden, could be prosecuted and Donald Trump has indicated that he has had nothing to do with it.

“I have NOTHING to do with the possible prosecution of Hunter Biden, or the Biden family,” insisted the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Hunder Biden is the youngest son of the current president-elect of the United States who announced on December 9 that the federal prosecutor for the District of Delaware was investigating his fiscal matters.

Somagnews has followed up on the events involving Hunter Biden, the son of President-elect Joe Biden, as his business abroad, especially in China, is being investigated.

Trump denies being part of Hunter investigation

The US President said: “The media reports that he was considering requesting the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden were” more fake news. ”

“I have NOTHING to do with the possible prosecution of Hunter Biden or the Biden family. This is fake news. In fact, I find it very sad to see! ”Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter account.

Incoming Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who will succeed Attorney General Bill Barr when he retires on December 23, declined to comment on whether he would appoint a special attorney to investigate Biden’s son when questioned by Reuters on the matter on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old lawyer and investor has been the subject of numerous scandals and attacks by Trump and other Republicans before and during the 2020 elections.

In particular, his business dealings with China and his position on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, while his father served as vice president under Barack Obama, have come under scrutiny for possible conflicts of interest.

Trump previously called Bill Barr “a major disappointment” after the Wall Street Journal reported that the attorney general knew of the Hunter Biden investigations but tried to hide the news from the American public during the election. The president also suggested that the probes be quickly removed when Joe Biden takes office.



