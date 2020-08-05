Trump says explosion in Lebanon is a Planned attack

Donald Trump has contradicted Lebanese officials and has suggested that a “terrible attack” caused a massive explosion in Beirut.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, said that the explosion in Lebanon was the result of an attack, according to information given to him by “generals,” although when asked by journalists, he did not show evidence or elaborate on the issue.

The cause of the explosion has not been confirmed, but the Lebanese Prime Minister has blamed thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse.

Trump told reporters: “I have met with some of our great generals and they seem to feel that this was not some kind of manufacturing explosion event. It seems they think it was an attack. It was a bomb of some kind.”

The President of the United States did not say what information his generals had used to inform his opinion, but it conflicts with the first evaluations of officials in the country of the Middle East.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab tweeted Tuesday night to point the finger at what he said was an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate had been dangerously stored for six years in a warehouse.

Ammonium nitrate is a chemical compound used as a fertilizer and also in explosives.

Lebanon’s chief of internal security, Abbas Ibrahim, echoed before the prime minister and said that a highly explosive material had been confiscated from a ship some time ago and stored in the port.



