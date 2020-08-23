Trump said he will announce ‘good news’

US President Donald Trump said he will announce the good news from his official Twitter account. Trump is expected to announce plasma treatment against Kovid-19 in the coming days.

In the statement made by the White House, it was announced that US President Donald Trump will announce “a major treatment development” against Covid-19 in the coming days. President Trump is expected to announce plasma therapy, which is expected to be approved by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) during the Republican Party Congress that will begin tomorrow.

“ PLASMA THERAPY IS NOT APPROVED FOR POLITICAL REASONS ”

Trump said in a statement last week that the FDA has not yet approved plasma therapy for political reasons. According to unofficial information from the White House, the FDA continues to evaluate new data on plasma therapy.

Plasma treatment is carried out using blood taken from people who have previously suffered from Kovid-19 disease and recovered. Similar treatment methods have been used successfully in other deadly diseases, MERS and SARS. Doctors in the USA have already applied this treatment on 60 thousand corona virus patients.

On the other hand, the total number of corona virus cases in the USA reached 5 million 856 thousand 961 and the total loss of life reached 180 thousand 390.



