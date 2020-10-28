Trump: Russia and China envy the US military might

US President Donald Trump, speaking to his constituents in Wisconsin, announced that in the event of re-election, he would make the United States the world’s largest producer of goods and end its dependence on China in this respect.

US President Donald Trump also stated that Russia and China allegedly envy the US military power. “We have the best armed forces in the world. Russia and China envy us. Nobody thought we could do it, but it was all done in the US. Our nuclear weapons are in top form. I hope, I just hope we don’t have to use it, ”said the US president.

Trump has talked about the development in the US of a “super-rocket” 17 times faster than the speed of sound in the past.

In early September, the Pentagon reported successful testing of hypersonic weapons prototypes. At the same time, the US command admitted that it was lagging behind Russia and China by at least 5 years in this area.



