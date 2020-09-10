Trump replied, “If it was dangerous I would say it”

After Bob Woodward downplays how the Covid-19 lethality was dealt with, Donald Trump responds with strong words.

“If Woodward believed that my Covid-19 quotes were ‘dangerous’, why didn’t he publish them earlier to ‘save lives’?” that the president did not take the Covid-19 pandemic seriously.

And it is that Bob Woodward affirmed that Donald Trump downplayed the lethality of the coronavirus, since he considered the president’s approach as “dangerous.”

“Bob Woodward had my quotes for many months. If you thought they were so bad or dangerous, why didn’t you immediately report them in an effort to save lives? “The president wrote Thursday on his Twitter.

Bob Woodward had my quotes for many months. If he thought they were so bad or dangerous, why didn’t he immediately report them in an effort to save lives? Didn’t he have an obligation to do so? No, because he knew they were good and proper answers. Calm, no panic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2020

The audio of Woodward’s interview with Trump about the coronavirus was recorded in February. It has now been released just a few weeks before Woodward’s book “Rage” comes out, and more tapes are reported to be released soon.

Trump questioned whether Woodward had an “obligation” to come forward if he really felt his thoughts on the virus were that bad.

“Didn’t I have to? No, because I knew they were good and appropriate answers. Easy, no panic!” He tweeted.

In the published audio, the president admits that Covid-19 is “deadly” and worse than the flu. He also says he will “always minimize it” so as not to create panic in the public.

Weeks after the audio was recorded, Trump publicly compared Covid-19 to the common flu. He also made public comments suggesting that the virus would eventually just “go away.”

At a press conference Wednesday, the president criticized Woodward’s book and audio as a “politically successful work.”

While critics of Donald Trump celebrate Woodward’s work, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who works on the White House coronavirus task force, has questioned parts of his book.

Fauci claims that he “does not recall” uttering various negative quotes about the president attributed to him in the book, and said that Donald Trump “did not actually say anything different” about the pandemic in private than in public.



