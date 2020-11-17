Trump Refuses to Give Up Power and Anger

Michelle Obama is angry at the position that Donald Trump has taken, not wanting to cede power to Joe Biden.

Two days after Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, then-President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama welcomed President-elect and incoming First Lady Melania Trump to the White House, a gesture that symbolizes the peaceful transfer of power, to a man who had launched his candidacy by spreading the lie that Obama was born in a foreign country.

Now, two weeks after Election Day and more than a week after independent observers named Joe Biden the winner for the 2020 election, Trump refuses to admit defeat, challenges the results with unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, and orders to officials who do not cooperate with the transition, thus unleashing the Obamas’ anger.

Trump pissed off Michelle Obama

“This is not a game,” Michelle Obama wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday. “Our love for the country requires that we respect the results of an election even when we do not like them or wish it had been different: the presidency does not belong to any individual or to any party. To pretend yes, to follow these unfounded conspiracy theories, whether for personal or political gain, is to endanger the health and safety of our country. ”

The former first lady said that this week she had been “thinking a lot about where I was four years ago. Hillary Clinton had just suffered a tough defeat by a much narrower margin than we have seen this year, ”wrote Michelle Obama.

Trump lost the popular vote to Clinton by about 2.87 million votes, but won the Electoral College 306-232. Joe Biden won the popular vote by more than 5 million votes and, based on the results, is on track to also win the Electoral College by the same margin of 306-232.

“I was hurt and disappointed, but the votes had been counted and Donald Trump had won. The American people had spoken, ”the former first lady continued. “And one of the great responsibilities of the presidency is to listen when they do it. So my husband and I instructed our staff to do what George and Laura Bush had done for us: carry out a smooth and respectful transition of power, one of the hallmarks of American democracy. We invited people from the president-elect team to our offices and prepared detailed memos for them, offering what we had learned over the past eight years. ”

It was particularly difficult for Michelle Obama to bear the invitation to Trump, who had championed the so-called birther movement, which spread the racist conspiracy theory that her husband, the nation’s first African-American president, was not legally eligible to hold office.

“I have to be honest and say that none of this was easy for me,” she wrote. “Donald Trump had spread racist lies about my husband that had put my family in danger. That was not something she was willing to forgive. But I knew that, for the good of our country, I had to find the strength and maturity to put my anger aside. ”

During her meeting at the White House, Michelle Obama recalled that she spoke with Melania Trump about her experience, “answering all the questions she had, from the increased scrutiny that comes with being First Lady to what it’s like to raise children in the White House.”

“I knew in my heart that it was the right thing to do,” she added. “Because our democracy is much bigger than anyone’s ego.”

Barack Obama’s position on Trump

Barack Obama adopted a similar tone in an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday.

“A president is a public servant,” he said. “They are temporary occupants of the office. And when the time is up, it will be your job to put the country first and think beyond your own ego, your own interests and your own disappointments. ”

He added: “My advice to President Trump is that if he wants to be remembered at this last stage of the game as someone who puts the country first, it is time for him to do the same.”



