Trump refuses to convict child who killed two people

The president of the United States, Donald Trump justified the attack on two people by a 17-year-old young man.

US President Donald Trump declined the opportunity to convict a 17-year-old who killed two people during a protest in the wake of the Jacob Blake police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, at a press conference at the White House. Monday.

Kyle Rittenhouse shot dead two men, 26-year-old Anthony Huber and 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum, and wounded a third after attending the rally armed with a semiautomatic rifle last Tuesday.

Rittenhouse had said he had come to town to protect businesses from protesters, according to widely circulated mobile phone images.

When asked if he would convict Rittenhouse, the US president appeared to blame the victims for attacking “violently” the gunman.

“He was trying to get away from them,” Trump said, and Rittenhouse “fell, and then they attacked him very violently.”

Trump said the incident “was something that we’re looking at right now and it’s under investigation, but I guess he was in big trouble that he (Rittenhouse) would have had, they would probably have killed him.”

Si, Donald Trump acaba de defender a Kyle Rittenhouse, el joven que asesinó a dos personas en Kenosha, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/qEv2aD0k8K — Flor Grillo (@florrgrillo) August 31, 2020

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany had previously said of the incident: “The president will not comment on that again.”

The statement comes after Trump, on Saturday, sidestepped a journalist’s question about Rittenhouse, saying the incident was still under investigation.

“We are analyzing it very, very carefully,” said the president.

There have been nightly protests in Kenosha since police shot Blake in the back seven times on August 23, leaving him paralyzed.

Authorities have claimed he was searching for a knife when police opened fire on Blake’s three children.

Donald Trump to visit Kenosha

The president has increasingly taken advantage of demonstrations across the country, which have escalated at times to violence, in the weeks after George Floyd’s death, after a police officer knelt on his neck on May 25. for almost nine minutes.

On Sunday, Democratic candidate Joe Biden challenged Trump to “condemn violence of all kinds by anyone, whether from the left or the right.”

On Monday, Biden said Trump “cannot stop the violence, because for years he has encouraged it.”

“The fact that he has not asked his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia in this country shows how weak he is,” Biden said while delivering a campaign speech in Pennsylvania.

Trump is scheduled to visit Kenosha, where the U.S. National Guard has been deployed, on Tuesday, despite warnings from the state governor that the trip would only further agitate the situation.

Donald Trump said he would not meet with the Blake family, because they wanted an attorney involved and he did not think it was “appropriate.”



