A shocking claim has been made about US President Donald Trump. According to the last minute news; Trump plans to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities in the last days of his mission. According to the news of the New York Times, 4 officials stated that US President Trump was looking for an option to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities during the meeting at the Oval Office on Thursday.

Trump has been dismissed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US Vice President Mike Pence, Deputy Defense Secretary Christopher Miller and Chief of Staff Mark Milley, warning that his request could lead to a comprehensive conflict and increase tensions with Iran.

On the other hand, White House officials did not make a statement on the issue.

IRAN’S URANIUM STOCK IS HIGH

It was noteworthy that Trump’s request came after the International Atomic Energy Agency’s report on Iran’s nuclear program on November 11.

The report stated that Tehran’s low-enriched uranium stock was well above the level set in the nuclear agreement, and continued to exceed the uranium enrichment limit.



