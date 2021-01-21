Trump pardons Google employee convicted of espionage

Last Tuesday night, the US government released the long-awaited list of pardons signed by Trump in the final moments of his term. With 143 names, the document sanctions the forgiveness of 73 cases and 70 sentence commutations. Among those forgiven is Anthony Levandowski, convicted of corporate espionage in 2020 for stealing Google’s business data.

Levandowski reportedly illegally copied some 14,000 proprietary design files from Google’s autonomous car division – now known as Waymo -, which ultimately influenced the development of Uber-like projects. The judge in the case, William Alsup, described the episode as “the biggest crime of trade secrecy” he has ever analyzed. Anthony was eventually fired from Uber and fined nearly $ 139 million by Google, something around $ 736 million.

Other well-known names also appear on Trump’s list, including rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, convicted of possession of weapons; Stephen Bannon, manager of the former president’s presidential campaign and convicted of misusing funds, among other Democratic allies. Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and NSA leaker informant Edward Snowden have not received presidential pardon.

In this sense, Donald Trump and the other members of his family also did not make the list, possibly to avoid controversies related to the presidential “self-forgiveness”. The document is available in full on the White House website and can be accessed by clicking here.