Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Mattias Karlsson, the International Secretary of the Far-right Swedish Democrats Party, who is known for his anti-immigration in Sweden, told Expressen newspaper that they nominated Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Stressing that Trump has made a lot of effort for a peaceful world, Karlsson said, “Trump’s extraordinary peaceful efforts cannot be denied in the Middle East, the Balkans and the Korean Peninsula. we nominated “he said.

Trump was also nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

US President Trump was nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, Member of the Norwegian Parliament.

The Nobel Committee announced last month that the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the United Nations (UN) World Food Program (WFP).



