Trump helped Sean Connery build golf course in Scotland

Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that Sean Connery supported him when he was having trouble getting a building permit in Scotland.

This Sunday morning, Trump posted on Twitter his tribute to the actor who played James Bond, who died on Saturday at the age of 90.

In his message, the President of the United States claimed that Sir Sean helped him on the project and said “let him build the damn thing” when he was trying to get approval for his golf course at Turnberry.

“Legendary actor, 007 Sean Connery, has moved to even greener streets. He was quite a tough guy and character, “Trump said in his message.

He added: “I was having a really hard time getting approvals for a big development in Scotland when Sean stepped in and yelled ‘let him build the damn thing’.

“That was all he needed, everything worked out perfectly from there. He was highly regarded and respected in Scotland, and beyond that years of confusion were avoided in the future.”

“Sean was a great actor and an even greater man. My condolences to his family. “

The world mourns the death of Sean Connery

As La Truth Noticias reported, the Scottish actor’s family announced on Saturday that he had been ‘ill for some time’ before dying peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas surrounded by loved ones.

Sean Connery was knighted in 2000 for his services to drama, which he accepted wearing a full Highland costume.

The official James Bond Twitter account shared a heartfelt statement from producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, who said they were “devastated” by the news.

They praised the actor for taking the world by storm with his ‘brave and resourceful’ portrayal of the secret service agent, acknowledging that the franchise would never have taken off if it weren’t for his star quality.

Connery never publicly confirmed these statements, but this is not the first time that Trump has claimed to have obtained Connery’s help in obtaining permission for such construction.



