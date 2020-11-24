For the first time since the GSA allowed Joe Biden’s transition to begin, Donald Trump appeared in public and gave a brief message.

President Donald Trump has kept an unusually low profile since his electoral defeat, making few public appearances and hardly speaking except on Twitter.

But when the Dow Jones Industrial Average topped 30,000 for the first time on Tuesday, Trump emerged for a victory lap.

“That’s a sacred number,” said Donald Trump, who has long looked to the stock market as the barometer of his administration’s economic performance. “No one thought they would ever see it.”

The appearance lasted just over a minute, and the journalists received little notice, which shows the haste of the statements.

As we indicated in Somagnews, the index had approached that mark earlier this month amid news that the coronavirus vaccines proved effective and could soon request an emergency authorization.

The number rose after Biden’s transition began.

The market peaked on Tuesday, November 24, after the GSA administrator the night before cleared the way for President-elect Joe Biden to begin coordinating with the government he will take office in January.

“I am very excited about what has happened on the vaccine front,” Trump said, with Pence by his side. “It was absolutely incredible.”

The appearance was not on the president’s schedule until moments before he was introduced, and Trump did not answer questions from the press before leaving the room.

Trump is scheduled to hold the annual turkey pardon ceremony later in the afternoon, a typically joyous event that the president has apparently reveled during his previous three years in office.



