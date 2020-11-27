Trump gets a month by giving a speech at the “mini table”

Donald Trump became the center of attention on social networks, as thousands of users made fun of him and his “mini table” is a symbol of his defeat?

For a US president obsessed with size – his hands, his wealth, his crowds – Donald Trump took a bold “U” turn Thursday night by heading into the country from a small desk apparently designed for a leprechaun.

As we timely reported in Somagnews, Trump said Thursday that he would leave the White House if the electoral college votes for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, the closest he has come to admitting defeat, but his furniture was stolen downtown. Attention.

Donald Trump’s “coffee table” sparked mockery online

As he harangued journalists and repeated unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud, the internet focused on his unusually small desk. Some called it a symbol of Donald Trump’s diminished stature, some wondered if it was Photoshopped (it wasn’t), most just laughed.

Actor Mark Hamill tweeted: “Maybe if you behave well, stop lying to undermine a fair election and start thinking about what is good for the country instead of complaining about how unfair they treat you, you will be invited to sit in the table of the greats. ”

Kudos to whatever genius did this. #DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/dZGVEzYl2Y — 𝙏𝙧𝙪𝙢𝙥𝙨 𝙁𝙤𝙧 𝙋𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙣 (@dumptrump33) November 27, 2020

The #DiaperDon hashtag quickly became a trend on Twitter, with people mocking the president as a baby banished to the children’s table for Thanksgiving.

“I thought this photo was Photoshopped, but no, just hilariously symbolic! Mini desk. Tiny hands. Infinitely small soul, ”tweeted Adam Lasnik.

Later, Trump sent a flurry of tweets accusing the media of misreporting his comments and Twitter of making up “negative things” for its trending section.



