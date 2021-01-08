Trump faces the TikTok block this time

Donald Trump, who did not accept the election results and dragged the US into chaos with the raid of Congress, faced the obstacle of social media platforms, especially Twitter. Another obstacle to Trump, who was threatened with the closure of his accounts, came from TikTok. Trump does not have an official TikTok account, but TikTok has started removing some posts about Trump.

TikTok removes some Trump related content

According to the information provided by TechCrunch, TikTok, like other platforms, also removes misinforming content. It was stated that the videos of the organizations reporting on the incident were allowed, while the hashtags used by the rebels were not highlighted in the discover section.

A TikTok spokesperson said, “Hateful behavior and violence have no place in TikTok. Accounts that attempt to promote or promote violence or disseminate false information violate our Community Guidelines and are removed. Found in the statement.

In another statement, TikTok says it will allow “counter-speech” content for Trump videos. This is often defined as a form of speech used to combat misinformation, where the content creator presents real information or disputes claims made in another video.