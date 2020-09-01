Trump demands “patriotic education” in schools

Donald Trump has demanded a “patriotic education” in schools, and has also pointed out that there is not so much racism in the US, and it is all a lie.

President Donald Trump indicated that the nation should restore “patriotic education” in schools as a way to calm unrest in cities and counter “lies” about racism in the United States.

Trump blamed violent protests in Portland, Oregon, and other cities in recent months on “left-wing indoctrination” in schools and universities, while also accusing his Democratic presidential opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, of providing “moral and consolation “to the” vandals. ”

“Many young Americans have been fed lies that America is an evil nation riddled with racism,” Trump said during a news conference. “In fact, Joe Biden and his party spent the entire convention spreading this hateful and destructive message while refusing to say a word about the violence.”

Donald Trump’s solution

As a solution, Trump indicated that children must be taught that the United States is “an exceptional, free, and just nation worth defending, preserving, and protecting.”

The president pointed out that the Democrats are incapable of controlling a “crazy radical left movement.”

“The only path to unity is to rebuild a shared national identity centered on common American values ​​and virtues of which we have an abundance,” he said. “This includes restoring patriotic education in our nation’s schools, where they are trying to change everything we have learned.”

It should be noted that “teaching American exceptionalism” is one of the two educational goals listed in President Trump’s second term “Fighting for You!” agenda posted prior to the president’s acceptance of his party’s nomination at the Republican National Convention last week.

Curriculum decisions are made at the state and local levels, and Trump’s second-term agenda does not detail his path to achieve that educational focus.

Shortly before becoming a candidate in 2015, President Donald Trump condemned the idea of ​​American exceptionalism. But the GOP 2016 platform, which will remain in place for 2020, describes the concept as “the notion that our ideas and principles as a nation provide us with a unique place of moral leadership in the world.”

Biden’s response to Trump

Trump’s opponent did not remain silent, stating: “I ask the President to join me in saying that while peaceful protest is a right, a necessity, violence is wrong, period,” Biden said in a statement on response to Trump’s statements.

“It doesn’t matter who does it, it doesn’t matter what political affiliation they have. If Donald Trump can’t say that, then he’s not fit to be president, and his preference for more violence, not less, is clear,” Biden said.



