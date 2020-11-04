Trump declares winner with millions of votes not counted

Without the end of the vote count, Donald Trump declared himself the winner of Tuesday’s elections in the United States in a brief appearance from the White House in the early hours of Wednesday.

The president said that the Republicans were preparing for a great celebration when the process was stopped and denounced that the Democrats want to “deprive their supporters of their rights.”

“This is a fraud to the American people, frankly we won this election. It is a huge fraud to our nation,” he insisted, and later warned: “We will go to the Supreme Court.”

However, with millions of votes not counting, Trump cannot yet declare himself the winner of the election and there is no evidence of the fraud he denounces.

Earlier, Democratic candidate Joe Biden stated that his team believes it is on track to win the election and asked for patience while the votes continue to be counted.



