Trump Declares Emergency in Los Angeles and Texas

Hurricane Laura reached category 3, so in the United States, President Donald Trump issued emergency declarations for Los Angeles and Texas.

Given the proximity of Hurricane Laura, as category 3, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, has anticipated and issued emergency declarations for Los Angeles, Texas and Louisiana before the arrival of the powerful storm.

These amendments expand the statements to cover emergency protective response actions that state, local, and tribal governments can take in the areas affected by Laura and Marco.

Hurricane Emergency Declaration

What should be noted is that these statements cover actions taken as of August 22 and the following Louisiana parishes are included in the Category 3 Hurricane Emergency Declaration, Laura, and are eligible for reimbursement of the eligible emergency protective measures (Category B).

Acadia

Allen

Ascension

Assumption

Beauregard

Calcasieu

Cameron

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Evangeline

Iberia

Iberville

Jefferson

Jefferson Davis

Lafayette

Lafourche

Livingston

Orleans

Plachemines

Pointe Coupee

Saint Bernard

Saint Charles

St. Helen

Saint James

Saint John Baptist

St. Landry

San Martin

Santa Maria

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Terrebonne

Vermilion

Washington

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

Previously, these parishes were limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care, including evacuation and shelter support. And it is that the actions of the president allow FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts.

On Friday, August 21, Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency and on Saturday, August 22, he requested the declaration of federal emergency before the storms, in fact the National Hurricane Center (NHC for its acronym in English) warns of severe flooding.

“I would like to thank President Trump for his swift approval of federal assistance to Louisiana and for pre-placing FEMA assets and other federal support for our state during this unprecedented weather event,” Governor Edwards said.

“We have never seen two hurricanes hitting the same state consecutively within 48 hours, as anticipated in the next few days in Louisiana.

At the same time, we are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, which makes the prospect of evacuations, search and rescue, and mass shelters complicated and difficult. We will work together with our federal and local partners to manage this unique and challenging group of disasters. ”

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall in southwestern Louisiana sometime from Wednesday night to early Thursday as a major Category 3 storm, so the United States is preparing for its arrival and Donald Trump has facilitated this. process with emergency declarations.



