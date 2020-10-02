Trump caught in coronavirus will be taken to hospital

The White House reported that US President Donald Trump, who has caught Covid-19, will be taken to the hospital for precautionary purposes and will stay there for a few days.

The White House shared with the press the note written by US President Donald Trump’s doctor Sean Conley on Trump’s latest situation and stated that Trump was “tired but in good mood by the afternoon”.

Conley stated to Trump that after the new type of coronavirus (Covid-19) test was positive, they applied the 8-gram “antibody cocktail” treatment developed by the company named Regeneron against Covid-19 for preventive purposes, and as a result, there was no negativity.



