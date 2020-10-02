Trump caught in Corona was taken to hospital

In the statement made by the White House, it was stated that US President Donald Trump was given an ‘Antibody Cocktail’ during the Covid-19 treatment process. Trump was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure and will stay there for a few days.

After the Covid-19 tests of US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump were positive, eyes turned to the White House. White House Secretary General Mark Meadows said in a statement today that US President Donald Trump has mild symptoms.

Meadows stated that Trump’s health condition is constantly monitored by paramedics and stated that Trump’s morale is good.

Meadows used expressions about Trump, “I’m optimistic that he will recover very quickly.” Meadows, who did not provide information about the treatment, left unanswered questions about Hope Hicks.

ANTIBODY COCKTAIL GIVEN

In a written statement made by the White House, it was stated that US President Donald Trump was given a dose (8 grams) of “Antibody Cocktail” during the treatment process. Trump’s doctor Sean P. Conley said in a statement that Trump took a dose of the Antibody Cocktail produced by Regeneron as a precaution in the treatment process and stated that in addition to antibodies, Trump was given zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and aspirin.

“TIRED BUT MORALI IN PLACE”

“This afternoon President Trump is tired but in good mood. It is evaluated by a team of experts. Together, we will make recommendations to the president and his wife regarding the next steps ”.

Developed by the US biotech company Regeneron, it was stated in the trials of the Antibody Cocktail on September 29 that it reduced viral levels and relieved symptoms faster in patients who were infected with the virus but were not sick enough to be hospitalized.

TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL FOR MEASURING PURPOSES

The White House reported that Trump, who was caught in the corona, was taken to the hospital for precautionary purposes and will stay here for a few days.

REPUBLICAN SENATOR CAPTURED TO CORONA

Republican Senator Mike Lee announced on his Twitter account that the corona virus test was positive and that he would isolate himself for 10 days.

Senator Lee, a member of the Senate Justice Commission, announced that the test he had while visiting the White House a few days ago was negative, but the test he had yesterday was positive.

EXPLANATION ON ELECTION CAMPAIGNS

Yesterday evening, Trump announced on his social media account that his wife Melania Trump and himself were also infected after the White House Communications Director Hope Hicks announced that he had caught COVID-19.

Trump’s election campaign activities, which will be one of the strongest candidates for the presidential elections to be held on November 3 in the USA, were caught in the Covid-19 obstacle.

Bill Stepien, Trump’s Election Campaign Advisor, announced in a written statement today that the campaign events that Trump will attend will either be moved to the virtual environment or will be postponed to a later date.

Stepien announced that the events that were announced to be attended by the Trump family were also postponed. Stating that future events are in the evaluation phase, Stepien said, “Vice President Mike Pence, whose Covid-19 test was negative, will continue to carry out the planned campaign activities. “The White House will make statements about Trump.”



