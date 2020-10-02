Trump caught Covid-19, everyone shared it!

The US’s longest running series The Simpsons’ anticipation of some real events makes the show special in the eyes of its fans. The series, which previously knew that coronavirus, facetime, smart watch, Greece’s debt default, crypto money, and even Donald Trump would be elected president, are on the agenda this time with the US President’s coronavirus.

The world-famous cult cartoon The Simpsons continues to be the subject of social media with its prophecies.

The series also came to the fore with the allegations that Donald Trump would be elected president and that Trump was dead.

However, on August 27, 2020, marked as the date of death, Trump was nominated for the 59th presidential election to be held on November 3. After US President Donald Trump announced that he was caught in the coronavirus, the death scene in the Simpsons prophecies came to the fore once again.

Here are the predictions of The Simpsons that are correct and will be released …

BEYRUT EXPLOSION

After the explosion in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, an old episode of The Simpsons was discussed on social media.

While it was seen that the mushroom-shaped cloud formed on the ground near the harbor as a result of a big explosion in Beirut spread everywhere, similar images were also published in part of The Simpsons.

In one episode of the series, Homer Simpson buys explosives from the warehouse and accidentally burns the one he took home, and the whole city is caught in flames. Thousands of social media users around the world shared these images and shared “The Simpsons also knew the Beirut explosion”.

CUTTING THE HEAD OF THE COLOMB SCULPTURE

In the episode of The Telltale Head in the first season of the series, Bart Simpson decapitates the statue of Jebediah Springfield, the founder of the animated town of Springfield.

In the anti-racist protest movement that started with the death of African-American George Floyd after police violence in the USA, protesters attacked the Columbus statue in Waterfront Park in Boston. Like Jebediah Springfield’s statue, the head of the statue was removed at midnight.

Columbus is nowadays a controversial figure due to his mass violence against Native Americans, and thus has his share of outrage against racism.

CRYPTO MONEY

The Simpsons animation series, which is famous for pre-dealing with the plots that later come to life, commented on the future in cryptocurrency.

In the 31st season of the series, on the episode called Frinkcoin, Jim Parsons from the Big Bang Theory series was guest star to explain how cryptocurrencies and blockchain work. The show, which tells about the future of cryptocurrency through song and dance, said: “Every day I am one step closer to being the money of the future. I’m on your computer, not in your wallet! ”



