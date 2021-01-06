Trump bans Alipay and 7 more US Chinese apps

Within days of leaving the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order banning the transaction of eight Chinese apps. Among them are the payment platforms Alipay, QQ Wallet and WeChat Pay.

According to the information in the document, the reason for the ban is that “software poses a threat to the national security of the United States”. Thus, the measure will take effect in 45 days.

The order states that the programs can be used to track and build dossiers on US federal officials. Therefore, “this is an aggressive action against those who develop or control software related to China”.

“By accessing personal electronic devices such as cell phones, tablets and computers, Chinese applications can capture diverse data from users, including personal and private information,” the document highlights.

In addition to the aforementioned apps, Tencent QQ, CamScanner, SHAREit, VMate and WPS Office will also be banned from the United States. In this way, they were added to the long “business blacklist”.

USA vs China

Throughout his term, Trump created a policy of trade repression against Chinese companies. Among the main victims of the actions of the American president are the Chinese social network TikTok and the giant technology company Huawei.

Recently, drone maker DJI Technology and processor maker SMIC have also been added to the “business blacklist.” As a result, US companies are unable to conduct commercial transactions with Chinese companies.

Since the first accusations, China has vehemently denied that companies share data with the government. In response, the Asian country imposed its own export laws and restricted the export of military technology.