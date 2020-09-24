Trump backed down: I will accept the election result!

A new statement came from Trump as the debate on US President Donald Trump’s rejection of the election result if Democrat candidate Joe Biden wins the election in November.

Upon a journalist’s question after the press conference held in the White House about what would happen if Joe Biden won the election to be held in November, Trump replied, “We will see what happens”.

Trump’s response sparked a debate in the US that “Trump will not recognize the election results”. According to the news in Reuters, Trump, who participated in a program in the USA, announced that he would accept the result to be announced by the US Supreme Court.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, “The President will accept the results of a free and fair election,” citing the debate over Trump’s statements.



