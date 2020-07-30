Trump Announces Consider Banning TikTok

US President Donald Trump has announced that it is considering banning TikTok, perhaps the most controversial social media application of the last period. TikTok has been banned in some countries before.

TikTok is among the most controversial among social media applications. It is known that this application, which we have seen with a different name in the past, belongs to a Chinese company. The company’s CEO is said to be from the USA.

US President Donald Trump, who has been on the agenda with hard exits before, stated that their management is considering whether to decide whether TikTok should be closed in the USA. The Chinese platform was generally accused of espionage.

US administration distant from TikTok

American executives previously claimed that the Chinese Government had access to personal and private data of US citizens through such applications and that the applications were used to collect data.

The US President described the behavior of Tiktok and other large technology companies as “very bad”, but did not elaborate. In the past, he accused social media platforms of suppressing voices of conservatives and censorship.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned US citizens using TikTok in previous statements. Some Republican party members also made anti-TikTok statements. Republican Senator Josh Hawley also submitted a bill that would prevent federal employees from using this application on government phones.

TikTok often comes to the agenda of the congress

A bill proposed by Republican Party congressman Ken Buck also stipulated that federal employees would block application to public telephones. This proposal was also included in the annual defense spending law of Democrats, who had the majority in the congress.

Making a statement in March, Josh Hawley stated that TikTok poses a major security risk to the United States and has no place in government phones. The recent tension between the USA and China seems to be flammable again with TikTok discussions.

On the other hand, TikTok was previously banned in India and Indonesia, where China had border problems. It is stated that similar decisions can be taken about the future of implementation in different countries.



