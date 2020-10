US President Donald Trump announced that he and his wife Melenia Trump’s corona virus tests were positive and they will quarantine themselves.

Last minute … US President Donald Trump announced that he and his wife Melenia Trump were infected with the corona virus.

Explaining that the tests were positive, Trump shared the following on his Twitter account:

“Tonight, our coronavirus test with Melania was positive. We will start the quarantine and the treatment process, we will get over it together”