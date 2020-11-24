Trump admitted defeat: work with Biden

US President Donald Trump, whose applications to the election results were objected one by one, began to accept defeat… Yesterday, at a meeting with his team, Trump ordered the transition team of the Democrats’ candidate and election winner Joe Biden.

With the election results coming from Michigan, it is estimated that the President of the USA took this step with the call of many Republican senators and business people to Trump to “hand over the task now”.

Making a statement on Twitter, Trump said that Biden had instructed an officer named Emily Murphy who did not give the documents that had to be signed to initiate the transition process. Saying that Murphy is a loyal employee to his country, Trump said, “I instructed him to start the first protocols for the transition process and told my own team to cooperate in the transition process.”

About 4 hours after this statement, Trump said on Twitter that he did not lose the election again. “This does not mean that our objections to the most irregular elections in US history will not continue. “We will not bow to fake votes.”



