Trump administration pushes limits on business visas

The State Department accuses abuses in B-1 permits

The Department of States proposed a new rule that will modify the issuance of business visas to the United States, separating that permit, which could be requested for a limited time.

The plan published in the Federal Register seeks to eliminate the “confusion” and possibility of “fraud” in the use of B-1 visas for H-1B visas , when a foreigner could work “provisionally” in the country, but ends with a broad contract .

The Department proposes to delete the following paragraph, which will allow it to have greater control over permit assignments.

“An alien of recognized merit and ability who seeks to enter the United States temporarily with the idea of ​​performing temporary services of an exceptional nature that require such merit and ability, but without a contract or other pre-established employment, may be classified as a temporary non-immigrant visitor by business ”, says the paragraph that would be deleted.

The Administration of President Donald Trump considers this definition to be “potentially misleading,” which could lead to fraud.

The Department clarifies that a foreign visitor could currently do so with visas for business (non-immigrants B-1) or pleasure (non-immigrants B-2) , something that has not changed, but requires an adjustment that requires its application.

“The B visa classification applies to temporary visitors for business or pleasure and excludes people who come for the purpose of studying or performing skilled or unskilled labor or as representatives of foreign press, radio, cinema or other means of information ” , it indicates.

It should be noted that for those non-immigrants with specific jobs in the US, there are H-1B, H-2B and other specialized visas, such as L.

“The proposed rule would increase clarity and transparency by eliminating confusing and outdated language , ” says the authority.

The measure is part of President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 13788, “Buy American, Hire Americans,” signed on April 21, 2017.

The rule will receive comments for 60 days, ending on December 21, after that period, the Department of State must integrate the suggestions and propose final guidelines.



