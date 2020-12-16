Trump administration highest execution in US history

Donald Trump is back in controversy after it was revealed that the last year of his term saw more death penalty executions than the entire country.

In recent days the electoral college officially confirmed the victory of the Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who is already the next president of the United States and some leaders such as Vladimir Putin have already extended their congratulations.

Despite this, Donald Trump continues not to accept his defeat, but a second day in office became almost impossible after it was revealed that during his government more executions were carried out in all the states of the North American country.

Donald Trump leads US executions

A wave of executions has unleashed in the North American country, where, under the Trump administration, more people have been executed in a year than the 50 states of the United States combined, causing several protests at different points.

Also, during the course of 2020, the Donald Trump government sentenced 10 prisoners to death, unleashing a wave of executions that put into controversy the trend of applying the death penalty that has been in force in the United States.

States such as Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas have been the ones that have registered judicial executions, a figure that has not risen so much since 1983, this according to the DPIC.

Killer Trump Administration Rejected

Likewise, the information released by the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC) in its annual report, which has been reviewed in recent years and this revealed the high death toll during the Trump administration.

As we informed you in Somagnews, there were recent protests regarding the death penalty executions after Brandon Bernard’s sentence, where protesters demand that this law be permanently abolished.



