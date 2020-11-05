Trump accused of “serious abuse of power”

Elections United States 2020: For asking to stop the counting of votes in key states, Donald Trump is accused of “flagrant abuse of office.”

The still president of the United States, requested that the counting of votes be stopped in the key states, but this request has now had an impact, the head of an international observer mission to the US elections accused him of “flagrant abuse of office” .

“The most disturbing thing was that with presidential fanfare from the White House, that is, with all the insignia of power, the American commander-in-chief called for the end of the countdown for his supposed victory,” said Michael Link, head of the Organization for the Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

“That was a huge abuse of power,” he added, calling Trump’s claims of foul play by the Democrats “unfounded,” Michael Link.

Trump asks to stop and analyze the vote count

With votes still in process, Donald Trump’s campaign has filed a lawsuit to halt the count in Michigan and Pennsylvania until the ballots can be examined for fraud.

Likewise, Donald Trump has filed another lawsuit in Georgia where he asks the state to analyze absentee ballots more carefully, and the campaign has also taken legal action to request a recount in Wisconsin.

When Biden caught up with Trump and approved the president in Wisconsin, Democrats attributed the development to vote-by-mail ballots, while Donald Trump blamed “surprise ballot dumps” for “magically” eroding his lead.

We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

As Somagnews reported, when votes were still being counted in several states, Trump claimed victory in the early hours of Wednesday morning and accused the Democratic Party of using a “fraud” to take the presidency.

In a preliminary report released Wednesday, the OSCE called Trump’s fraud allegations “unfounded” and praised the “enormous effort put into by poll workers,” despite what it called “deliberate attempts by the incumbent president to weaken the confidence in the electoral process “.



