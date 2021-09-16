True Story: Netflix Series With Kevin Hart Earns First Images

Netflix released this Thursday (16) the first images of the miniseries True Story, starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes. The plot is based on the comedian’s life story and marks the actor’s transition to dramatic roles.

True Story will accompany the story of two brothers. Kid (Kevin Hart) is a world-renowned actor who returns to his hometown with the goal of starting his stand-up tour there. There, he meets older brother Carlton (Snipes), who joins him for an evening that puts their relationship to the test. Together, the two must prevent the Kid’s career and reputation from ending after the night out.

Stephen Williams, responsible for Watchmen, will be directing the first four episodes, while director Hanelle Culpepper (Star Trek: Picard) will handle the last four. In addition to Hart and Snipes, the cast will feature Tawny Newsome, Will Catlett, Paul Adelstein, Ash Santos, Lauren London, John Ales, Chris Diamantopoulos and Billy Zane.

The series is set to premiere Nov. 24 on Netflix.