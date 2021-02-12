True Detective: HBO is looking for new writers for season 4

HBO is looking for new writers for a 4th season of True Detective to be developed. The anthological series, which had its 1st season launched in 2014, was created and written by Nic Pizzolatto, who should not work on the possible new season.

However, despite talking openly about negotiating with new writers, HBO and DO HBO Max content director Casey Bloys made it clear that we will only have season 4 of True Detective if a minimum level of quality is reached.

“It is safe to say that we are working with some writers to find the right tone,” said Casey. “It is definitely an area that could be very interesting and I think it would be great with a new voice. Quality is what will guide us, so if we end up with scripts that we don’t think are representative or of high enough quality, we won’t do anything just to do it ”.

According to the information, Lucia Puenzo, creator of the Argentine drama Cromo, and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, would be among the options that had conversations with HBO for the 4th season.

The first season of True Detective was launched in 2014, with Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson and Michelle Monaghan. The 2nd debuted the following year and featured Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, Kelly Reilly and Vince Vaughn. The 3rd and most recent season came to HBO only in 2019, with Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff.