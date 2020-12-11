True Blood relaunching with the creator of Riverdale

HBO television has launched a reboot of the popular series True Blood with Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

True Blood aired for seven seasons on HBO from 2008 to 2014. Starring Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgård and Deborah Ann Woll, the series was a huge success for HBO.

After years of success with The Sopranos and The Wire, HBO was looking for their next big hit, and they found it in the gothic vampire drama that combined horror, sex, and comedy to great effect for most of its seasons.

But for this remake of True Blood, they have made deals with showrunner Aguirre-Sacasa to direct yet another series for 2021.

But it will not only be Aguirre-Sacasa, but also the original creator of True Blood, he will return for the reboot, to be an executive producer of it.

TVLine confirmed the big news, but HBO has not yet revealed details about the story that this True Blood reboot will have.



