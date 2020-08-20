Troye Sivan wants to collaborate with BTS for a new song

Troye Sivan said he was available for a collaboration with K-Pop group BTS. Troye Sivan made a live broadcast from him Instagram account, a space during which she was able to chat a bit with him followers on this social network. The South African-born singer answered many of his fans’ questions and also pointed out that it would be a pleasure for him to collaborate with BTS for a song.

The Easy interpreter was reviewing the messages through Insta-live, when one of his followers asked him if he wanted to collaborate with BTS and he quickly replied “Yes, please!”.

But Troye also took the opportunity to share a story that some BTS fans already know, revealing that he unknowingly wrote a melody that would later be sung by the Bangtan members, that was Louder Than Bombs, a song that is part of Map Of The Soul: 7.

Almost by accident I wrote a song for them and it was the best time of my life.

Following this statement, some Troye fans who also admire BTS left comments about how good the song is and their wishes to see them work together in the future.

NECESITO, IMPLORO Y RUEGO UNA COLAB DE BANGTAN CON TROYE SIVAN POR TODOS LOS DIOSES DEL OLIMPO @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/WiJSNgYwtE — ᴊᴜʟᴇꜱ 🍉🍒 kth1🐯 (@28Daechwita_) August 20, 2020

