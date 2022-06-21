Troy Tulowitzki candidate for the top job: fan reaction

By
Daniel Kucher
-
0

After his playing career came to an end, fellow All-Star Troy Tulowitzki was hired by the Texas Longhorns as an assistant coach. Although he has been working as a college coach not so long ago, he is already being considered for promising positions.

According to multiple reports, Tulowitzki is a candidate to be the next USC baseball coach. He spoke with Kirk Balls of the Austin American-Statesman about this potential move.

“I’ll talk to them,” Tulowitzki said. “I haven’t made any decision yet. I loved spending time in Texas and living in Austin.”

Texas fans clearly don’t want Tulowitzki to leave.

“They should give him a bag so he stays,” one fan tweeted. — But it may not be enough.

Others, however, want to see what Tulowitzki can achieve as the Trojans’ head coach.

“Damn it, if so, then the landing spot,” said a baseball fan.

USC finished this season with a 25-28 record, again missing out on participation in the College World Series.

Meanwhile, Texas had a 47-22 record this year. The Longhorns eventually dropped out of the College World Series on Sunday.

Perhaps all the Trojans need is Tulowitzki at the helm to turn things around.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR