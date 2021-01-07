Troubled references to the Riverdale series

Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina continues the tradition of referencing Riverdale because they are both from Archie Comics so it makes sense that there is some overlap.

Sweetwater River

The Stranger, one of the Eldritch Terrors from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comes to Sabrina’s life on a kind of Trojan Horse: a man drowned in the Sweetwater River whose body has been taken to the Spellman funeral home.

Riverdale fans will immediately recognize the Sweetwater River name from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina not only for its geographic importance but also for its relevance to the plot.

Lucas hunt

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina “The Weird” introduces Lucas Hunt (Ben Ahler), a new Baxter High student and Sabrina’s lab partner. He and Sabrina bond quickly, even on a date.

After all of this in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Lucas leaves Baxter High and transfers to the other high school in the area: Riverdale. It is unlikely that he will appear in Riverdale but these messages will always be interesting.

The Stoned Philosophers

In the most cheeky reference to Riverdale throughout season 4, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina sees three Riverdale actors come to Greendale and play roles very similar to their Riverdale counterparts.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Sean Depner, Sarah Desjardins, and Doralynn Mui appeared on Riverdale as Stonewall Prep students Bret, Donna, and Joan, respectively, who are part of the Quill and Skull Society.

For their Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cameos, Depner, Desjardins and Mui play members of a band called “The Stoned Philosophers,” which challenges Harvey (Ross Lynch), Theo (Lachlan Watson), and Roz’s gang to a Battle of bands.