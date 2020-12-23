Tropico 5 is the free game of the day via Epic Games Store

Do you like free games? So you probably had a year full of promotions. Many platforms and developers distributed games at no cost, including big hits or launches. In this list we can mention GTA V, Samurai Shodown Collection, City Skylines and Watch Dogs.

One of the platforms that most gives these games free is the Epic Store, which does it weekly. In the Christmas spirit, however, the service is distributing free news every day, until the end of the month.

Today’s game (23) is Tropico 5.

Return to the remote island nation of Tropico in a new episode of the critically acclaimed and incredibly popular ‘simulation of dictatorship’ series. Extend the reign of your dynasty from the early colonial period beyond the 21st century. ”

The game can be redeemed until tomorrow (24), 1 pm, when it will be repaid (R $ 39). At that same time a new free game will be offered.

If you are spending the holidays away from your computer, the good news is that these offers can be redeemed from any machine, simply by logging into the company’s website and clicking on the redemption area. After that, you can install the games whenever you want.

It is always important to pay attention to the minimum and recommended requirements for a pleasant use experience. Tropico 5 requires at least 4 GB of RAM and 4 GB of disk space, being undemanding in terms of graphics.



