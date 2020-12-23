Tropico 5, free game on the Epic Games Store

After Alien Isolation and Metro 2033, we left terror behind to become terror itself: being dictators. Before the arrival of Santa Claus and the Wise Men, the Epic Games Store arrives to adorn our digital libraries of Christmas gifts.

As they did last year, each day they offer a free game. Cities: Skylines, Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty, The Long Dark, Defense Grid 1, Alien Isolation, and Metro 2023 have been the titles that have been made available to players in the early days. Now is the time to act as a dictator, at least that is what Tropico 5 proposes, now available to download without any additional cost on PC.

The game can be claimed for just 24 hours, that is, until December 24 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). After that period, Epic Games Store will publish the next one. If there are no last minute changes, the filtered list tells us that it will be Inside, but before that happens, there is still time to get Tropico 5. In this remote region, we can enjoy the quintessential “dictatorship simulator”. Under our dictatorial boot we must expand our mandate, while expanding colonial policies beyond the 21st century.

The tricks of yesteryear don’t work, so we’ll have to experiment with challenges to match, including advanced trading mechanisms, scientific research, and exploration technology. Only if we manage all these variables can we dominate our empire and prevent the dynasty from falling into the deepest oblivion.

How to download it on PC

First of all, you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you don’t have it, just register for free at this link

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate the account.

Activate the two-step verification process.

Once you have access, enter the link above in this news and redeem the video game.

Download the client in the following link

Now you can access your library and run the games!



