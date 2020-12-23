Tropico 5 for PC is free on the Epic Games Store

We’ve been running for almost 10 consecutive days with the Epic Games Store offering free games every day. Today (23), the store unveiled the new free game for PC players is Tropico 5, which will be free until 1:00 pm Brasília time tomorrow (24). It is worth mentioning that the games are free forever, but the time to add them to the library is limited.

Tropico 5 is the penultimate game in the franchise that combines strategy, resource management and moral decisions in the hands of the player, who must assume the role of a dictator of a small Caribbean island. To redeem the title for free, just have an Epic account, enter the store and put the game in your library. Check out:

The Epic Games Store has already offered Oddworld, Cities: Skyline, Alien: Isolation, The Long Dark, Metro 2033 and many other games to date, but there are still a lot of games to be revealed. So, did you like Tropico 5? What’s your guess for tomorrow’s free game? Leave it in the comments below!



