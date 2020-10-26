Tropical storm Zeta advances strongly in Quintana Roo

Given the advance of tropical storm Zeta in the Mexican Caribbean, the authorities of the states of Yucatan and Quintana Roo issued an alert in the eastern, northeastern and central municipalities, reported the Civil Protection authorities.

Zeta is advancing strongly and could become a hurricane in the next few hours, as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula, on Tuesday it will enter the Gulf of Mexico and on Wednesday it will be near the southern coast of the United States, according to the National Hurricane Center ( NHC).

The storm “Zeta” has winds of 110 km / h and gusts of 140 km / h.

The maximum sustained winds of the storm were 70 miles per hour (110 km / h) but a rapid strengthening is expected and this morning Zeta will be a hurricane and as such will touch or make landfall in Yucatan, according to the NHC.

“Zeta is located 372 km from X-Can, Chemax police station, with a speed of 15 km / h” highlighted the Yucatan Civil Protection authorities.

Heavy rains are expected starting this Monday afternoon.

Civil Protection also reported that the ports on the coast of the entity will remain closed to minor navigation until further notice.

While the tropical storm is located 175 miles (285 km) southeast of the port of Cozumel, in the state of Quintana Roo, and was moving at 9 miles per hour (15 km / h) in a northwest direction, the NHC noted.

The information was confirmed by the governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín Davis, who asked the population to take shelter at home.



