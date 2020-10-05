Tron (TRX) Transaction Volume Grew 2,500 Percent

According to a blog post shared by DappRadar on Twitter, Tron (TRX) DeFi transaction volume increased by 2.577% in the third quarter. Tron (TRX), with its daily active wallet and transaction volume increasing, reached all time highs.

Strengthened by the launch of Tron 4.0 and the protocol entering the DeFi domain, Tron (TRX) continued to develop in the third quarter of 2020. Tron, which increased by 64% in the 3rd quarter compared to 2, is still among the 15 strongest cryptocurrencies.

Development in Tron (TRX) Starts to Shake Ethereum’s Dominance

According to the report published by DappRadar, Tron’s transaction volume reached an all-time high in the third quarter of this year. Tron, which had almost no activity in the DeFi category in 2019, increased its value with new developments in the third quarter and started to pose a barrier to Ethereum dominance in the industry.

The number of dApps in the DeFi ecosystem has increased significantly in the third quarter of 2020. Having only 3 DeFi dapps in the second quarter of the year, Tron’s dapp number rose to 27 in the third quarter of 2020.

Daily wallet activity increased by 1.896% in September, reaching its highest level to date.

Biggest Contribution to Tron (TRX) Success From Sun, Just and JustSwap

Most of the daily active Tron wallets transact on Sun, Just and JustSwap platforms. While Sun and Just experienced an average of 4,000 daily active wallet experiences in Q3, the decentralized exchange JustSwap made a significant contribution to Tron’s success with more than 11,000 daily wallet activities.



