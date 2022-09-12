Tron Storylines That Should Influence Identity

This year at the D23 Expo, Disney made an announcement of a video game that absolutely no one expected: it granted a license for the intellectual property of Tron to Bithell Games, a studio headed by Thomas Was Alone creator Mike Bithell, which previously developed games such as Subsurface Circular, The Solitaire. Conspiracy and John Wick: Hex. Moreover, the game Tron: Identity will be a visual detective novel, which takes place hundreds of years after the events of the films, and it should be released on PC and consoles in 2023.

Considering that there have been no new cinematic entries in the TV series “Tron” since “Tron: Legacy” in 2010, and there were no canonical new parts after the cancellation of the animated series “Tron: Uprising”, many assumed that Disney had done away with the franchise, especially considering rumors about a cinematic reboot allegedly in development. Fortunately, “Tron” is alive, and despite the fact that the action takes place in the distant future, director Mike Bitell has already confirmed that “Tron: Personality” will refer to events from past parts of the franchise, possibly including several of the most important storylines.

Throne: Legacy

The first storyline that could have influenced Tron: Identity seems obvious, but in fact it has great potential for a story that takes place hundreds of years later. “Tron: Legacy” of 2010 still remains one of the most underrated blockbusters of the decade and may have ushered in the era of “legacy sequels” that are still being produced. The action takes place 30 years after the events of the original film. It follows the son of the creator of the original Tron game, Sam Flynn, who investigates the disappearance of his father, Kevin Flynn. He is transported into the game and searches the Web using an ISO named Quorra to find his father and save the corrupted Throne.

“Tron: Legacy” shows how the network has changed as a society after it was freed from ENCOM’s main control program in the original film, and introduces fans to new factions and groups that came to power in Flynn’s absence. One such example is the End of Line club, run by Zuse, which introduces fans to the dark underworld that manifested itself in The Grid when it turned into a functioning society. Tron Legacy’s biggest gift to Tron: Identity is the concretization of the world of the series, giving fans an early look at The Grid as a developing new society, as well as for introducing the world to Daft Punk music.

Tron: The Rebellion

However, before Sam went online in search of his father, there was Tron: Rebellion, an animated series that takes place before the events of Tron: Legacy. “Tron: Uprising”, unfortunately, did not last long, as it was canceled after the initial 19-episode first season. “Tron: Rebellion” follows Beck, a young program and light cycle mechanic who becomes the leader of the revolution when he takes the form of a Throne to fight against Klu while maintaining control of the Grid, as also seen in “Tron: Legacy”. Beck quickly discovers that the real Throne is alive, and tries to give hope back to the inhabitants of the Network so that they can fight back against Klu together.

The unfinished nature of Tron: Uprising means that there are many basic elements in the story that are still open to Tron: Identity. The show gave a clearer look at the life of the Network’s programs under Clu’s tyrannical boot, showing how a fictional society struggled to survive, reckoning with a force similar to the Star Wars Empire in terms of power. He also expanded much of the world by introducing new areas and biomes previously unexplored, such as the snow-covered and molten regions of the Network.

Tron: Evolution

Finally, one of the lesser-known parts of the “Tron” canon and the one that has a special relationship to “Tron: Identification”, “Tron: Evolution” was a cyberpunk-style video game created to tie in to the release of “Tron: Legacy” in 2010. The story of how Flynn became trapped in the Network between the events of the first and second films, after Anon, a program created by Flynn to protect the Network and investigate a series of ISO murders, which he suspects could have been organized by Clu through the creation of a virus called Abraxas. The player controls Anon as he and Quarra investigate, eventually finding out how Clu went bad between the events of the two films, and watching the Network grow.

While “Tron: Evolution” isn’t exactly a murder mystery, its story bears some similarities to “Tron: Identity,” given that both are centered around conspiracies growing online. “Tron: Evolution” is a fascinating multimedia addition to the franchise, allowing players to explore the Tron Network for the first time. Characters such as Quorra and Zuse are shown much younger long before the events of “Tron: Legacy”, and this once again shows that the Network is adapting to its own society without the rules of the Main Directorate Program from the first film.

Tron: Identity will be released on PC and consoles in 2023.