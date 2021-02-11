Tron could be the next Fortnite crossover, says rumor

After successful crossovers with Terminator and Predator, it looks like Tron will be the next movie franchise to meet Fortnite! The leak came from the Hypex profile, as you can see below:

In the new mainframe portal it is possible to see a world very similar to that of Tron’s cinematographic universe, and even the soundtrack refers to the striking melodies of the films. If we consider that Disney has already made several partnerships with the game and that she also owns Tron, the chances of this being real increase even more.

The latest leaks were also all right, so it seems only a matter of time before the official announcement takes place. Until then, however, it is even better to treat all this as just a rumor.

Would you like to see Tron make it to Fortnite for real? Comment below!