“Trombone Champion” offers the biggest challenge with the mod “Through Fire and Flame”

The meme potential of Trombone Champ from Holy Wow simply refuses to die, and the modder added “Through the Fire and Flames” from Dragonforce to the game.

The mod is provided by DerpyChap (via PCGamesN), which presents the classic 2005 Dragonforce game “Through the Fire and Flames”.

If you thought this song was complicated in Guitar Hero, you haven’t seen anything yet. As you can see from the DerpyChap video below, the mod creator himself seems to be struggling to get through it all, but at least does a decent job of destroying a classic song in true Trombone Champ style.

The song lasts almost eight minutes (a few minutes longer than any other song in the game) and is a real test of skills (and patience) for all Trombone Champ fans — or for those who just really want to play the Dragonforce classics in the worst possible way. . Quite appropriately, DerpyChap called the mod the “most damned thing” they’ve ever done.

This is far from the only mod available for this truly ridiculous game. Another modder added VR support and motion controls to Trombone Champ, describing the project as “a stupid meme mod for a stupid meme game.” The VR mod is compatible with any “VR headset compatible with OpenVR”.

Trombone Champ has enjoyed unquestionable success since its launch on September 16, often dominating social media with the humor that only bad listening to classic songs can bring. Trombone Champ allows players to “freely play any note at any time,” which means “you’re not just following the music, you’re actually playing the music.”

At the time of writing, the game had an “extremely positive” rating on Steam with over 1,700 reviews. One player said: “This game broke something in me. My life is different. The taste of food is different. The air I breathe is different. Music – music is better. I will never be the same man again. I chose the trombone path,” while another called it “probably the best game ever made.”