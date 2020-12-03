Trolls 2: Positivo and Universal Pictures launch movie tablet

Positivo and Universal Pictures are officially launching today (3) another tablet of the partnership between the two companies: the Positivo Twist Tab Trolls arrives in all Americanas sales channels, entirely themed with the characters of the second feature film of the saga , Trolls: World Tour.

The new tablet has a 7-inch LCD screen and a cover with handles for easy transport, and comes with several embedded contents, such as wallpapers and sounds from Poppy, Branch and the entire movie galley. The device comes with the Family Link app, for parental control.

In a press release, Positivo Tecnologia’s mobility director, Cristiano de Freitas, states that “” The Positivo Twist Tab Trolls was developed especially for children aged 4 to 12, but pleases animation fans of all ages “.

Specifications and how to buy the Positivo Twist Tab Trolls

In addition to the 7-inch LCD screen, the Tab Trolls comes with a 1.5 GHz quad-core processor, 1 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. The launch comes with Android Oreo Edition GO, with several lightweight apps installed, in addition to the 2 MP front camera and 2400 mAh battery.

Positivo Twist Tab Trolls is for sale exclusively at several Americanas physical stores throughout Brazil, on the Americanas.com website. The suggested price is R $ 549.

Universal Brand Development country director Cristina Leme reveals that Trolls 2 has already grossed more than $ 100 million in its streaming debut in the U.S., and now hits Brazilian cinemas. For her, “nothing better than a new digital product to bring even more positivity, joy and a lot of fun from the film to the kids’ daily lives”.



