Trivium have confirmed that their gig at Brixton Academy, scheduled for next month, will take place elsewhere.

The heavy metal band had planned to perform at the London hall on January 15, but the 5,000-seat hall was closed this month after a crowd crush at a recent Asake concert led to the deaths of two people. The site will open no earlier than January 16, when the suspension of the license will be reviewed.

As a result, the Trivium show will no longer be held at this location, but now the band has confirmed that the show will still take place and a new location will be confirmed.

They tweeted: “London, due to recent events at the O2 Academy Brixton, our London show on Sunday, January 15th, will still take place, and on the same day, only in a different location.

“We will announce the details in January, so please keep your tickets, they will still be valid.”

London, Due to recent events at O2 Academy Brixton, our London show on Sunday 15th January will still be going ahead, and on the same date, just at a different venue. We will announce details in January, so please hold on to your tickets, they'll still be valid. pic.twitter.com/aa8Ne8NSss — Trivium (@TriviumOfficial) December 28, 2022

The incident occurred when people who were outside the hall at the Asake show on December 15 tried and were able to enter the show, which led to overcrowding and the cancellation of the concert halfway through.

Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, died in hospital on December 17, and 23-year-old Gaby Hutchinson died two days later. The third participant, 21 years old, is in hospital in critical condition.

The venue was voluntarily closed after the Asaka concert, but Lambeth Council decided that the venue would be ordered to remain closed until January 16.

Following the incident, Scotland Yard applied for a temporary suspension of the show’s venue licence, citing “serious crimes and disorder” during the show, while the Metropolitan Police launched a separate criminal investigation with a motion to review the venue licence.

A Metro spokesman said: “The decision on whether to suspend or change the license for the premises will be made by the Licensing Subcommittee of Local Authorities.”

The license review statement added: “Police were called to the premises due to reports of a serious disturbance with a clear threat to public safety. During the incident, a crowd broke into the premises, resulting in several people being seriously injured, and two people have since died.

The venue said they “remain devastated by this tragic situation and fully support the ongoing investigation.”

The police called on anyone with information that could potentially help solve the case, and created an online portal where people can send information, images or videos. According to their estimates, about 4,000 witnesses were present at the time of the incident.