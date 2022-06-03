Trivia Theory: Deacon is the real Killer

Ending Little Things is ambiguous about Sparma’s guilt, which leads some viewers to believe that the real killer is actually a corrupt police Deacon. By the end of “Little Things” Joe Deacon (Denzel Washington) and Jim Baxter (Rami Malek) there are no answers to the murder mystery, which they are obsessed with on the verge of unhealthy levels, which leads to events that culminate in a rather sinister. Instead of solving his case, Baxter kills the main suspect Albert Sparma (played by Jared Leto). Instead of giving Baxter away, Deacon helps him cover it up, just as Deacon’s colleagues helped him cover up his own accidental murder years ago. By the end of the film, it becomes clear that Deacon is ready to bend over and even break the rules to save his skin and the skin of his friends. This willingness to turn to the dark side has led to some speculation that Deacon is the real killer Baxter has been looking for all this time.

As a law enforcement officer, Deacon undoubtedly shares personality traits with his suspects, as the skills of a successful homicide detective are very similar to those of a serial killer. This similarity between the stalker and the hunted in murder mysteries is a common highlight of the most famous detective stories, from Will Graham and Hannibal Lecter by Thomas Harris to Batman and the Joker by DC Comics. As they say, “it takes a thief to catch a thief.” Deacon may be the real killer in unsolved cases in “Little Things,” but his connection to the murders is more likely due to the fact that he was a highly skilled, albeit unsuccessful detective. So for every clue that Deacon is the real killer, there’s a plausible reason why he can’t be one.

The truth is that there is simply not enough evidence to reveal the identity of the real killer in “Little Things”, which makes this detective film so disappointing not only for detectives, but also for the audience. Similarly, the question of Deacon’s guilt is central to the story of “Little Things”, again, not only for the detective himself, but also for the audience. Deacon states several times in the film that “you get caught for little things,” first referring to his suspect and then referring to Baxter when they cover up the Sparma murder. This suggests that Deacon claims that “you get caught on the little things”, and not “they get caught”. This slight difference in the choice of words is just one of the little things that indicate that Deacon is a real killer in “Little Things”.

Rhonda Rathbun disappeared during Deacon’s first night in town

It is extremely suspicious that Rhonda Rathbun disappears on Deacon’s first night in town. While this may be a coincidence, it’s the first thing any detective will look for in a suspect: opportunity. If there was any evidence that Deacon was the real killer in “Little Things,” he wouldn’t have an alibi that would clear him of suspicion. While the public is invited to take a look at several scenes that follow Deacon’s whereabouts at night, a continuous chronology of his actions is not offered, which gives him the opportunity to follow Rathbun and eventually get rid of her. However, the possibility alone is not enough to burden him with Rhonda’s disappearance. Also, since her body is never found again and is no longer heard of in the film, she cannot be dead or even abducted.

Deacon knew exactly what Rhonda’s red hairpin looked like

At the end of the film, Deacon buys a red hairpin and sends it to Baxter to remove the blame from the latter. Some might argue that this apparently means that Deacon has some insider knowledge about the hairpin that only the killer could have. Baxter told Deacon about the red hairpin, but that doesn’t explain how he found out what it looked like at the end of “Little Things.” However, the only time viewers see a real red hairpin is the night Rhonda ran away with her friend, and unfortunately it’s unclear if the red hairpin Deacon sent to Baxter was exactly the same. Besides, if Deacon was the real killer, he could have sent the real one—unless, of course, he wanted to keep it as a trophy.

His car fits the profile of mileage and trunk

In addition to being able to kidnap and even kill Rhonda, Deacon also drives a truck that detectives believe fits the profile of what detectives believe a killer would need to commit such a murder. His truck has space in the trunk and mileage (presumably because it’s an old, worn-out model) that investigators are looking for in The Little Things murder case. However, the car that follows Ronda is clearly not a truck, but a four-door sedan, and this is clearly shown in the film.