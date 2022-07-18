Tristan Thompson was spotted holding hands with a mysterious woman in Greece while expecting his second child with Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. Group of photographers/MEGA;

Go further? Tristan Thompson was spotted holding hands with a mysterious woman in Greece a few days after it became known that he was expecting child No. 2 from Khloe Kardashian.

The 31-year-old NBA player was filmed walking through the streets of Mykonos on Saturday, July 16. Judging by the footage posted via the Instagram fan account @kardashianclips, the athlete was walking hand in hand with a brunette who was wearing a tight orange-brown curl. dress. For his part, Thompson paired floral-patterned buttons with dark trousers and white sneakers.

The Canadian native is currently vacationing on a Greek island with friends and was photographed exploring the city on Friday, July 15. His trip took place a few days after Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, July 13, that he and 38-year-old Kardashian are preparing to welcome their second child together with the help of a gestational carrier. The couple are parents to 4-year-old Tru, and Thompson also has sons Prince, 5, from Jordan Craig and Theo, 7 months, from Marali Nichols.

Former Tristan Thompson from Khloe Kardashian walks during a vacation in Mykonos on July 16, 2022. Papadakis Press/MEGA

“We can confirm that True will have a brother or sister conceived in November,” a representative of the Good American co—founder told us. “Chloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate mother for such a wonderful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Chloe can focus on her family.”

While Thompson and Kardashian are expanding their family, they are not getting back together. “Chloe and Tristan are raising children together, but they don’t talk [outside] about co—parenting, it’s the only communication they have anymore,” an insider told us, adding that the child was conceived before the recent Chicago Bulls player paternity scandal. “Tristan realized that he is a parent figure for Tru and the newborn [and] that’s all he is for Chloe right now.”

Thompson began dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alumni in September 2016, and a year later they announced they were expecting their first child. However, just a few days before Tru’s birth in April 2018, the basketball star was accused of cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend with several women.

The couple initially stayed together for the sake of their daughter, but Kardashian broke off the relationship in February 2019 after Thompson kissed family friend Jordyn Woods. Despite their dramatic breakup, in August 2020, Us confirmed that the couple had decided to try their romance again. After more than one year of dating, they ended their relationship forever at the end of 2021.

At the end of last year, it became known that Nichols was suing Thompson for alimony. We exclusively confirmed Theo’s arrival in December 2021, and a month later Thompson announced on social media that he was the baby’s father. The scandal stunned Kardashian, who revealed during the June episode of Hulu The Kardashians that she learned about Thompson and Nichols’ relationship “with the rest of the world.”

“It would be polite not to do that. But okay, if you do, aren’t you even going to hit me with a heads-up in front of the rest of the world? It’s just an extra slap in my face. It’s humiliating. I’m confused. I’d rather be alone than among people,” the author of Strong Looks Better Naked said on the reality show. “I replay in my memory every event, every grand act, every trip [and] every date. It was all a lie. How could you not say something? I just don’t feel like I’m in my own body. These things just happen and I go through the motions. But when something happens to you a couple of times, you become immune to them. Which is really sad.”