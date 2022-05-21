Tristan Thompson twins with daughter True, while Khloe Kardashian travels to Italy for Kourtney and Travis’ third wedding

Father and daughter bond! As many members of the Kardashian-Jenner crew traveled to Italy to celebrate the weekend wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Tristan Thompson stayed at home with his little girl.

“Twinz ❤️ ❤️ ,” the 31—year-old Canadian native captioned an Instagram Story selfie with daughter Tru, 4, on Friday, May 20, smiling as they unpacked a brand new L.O.L. Surprise! a toy and looked out for his prey from the kitchen table.

Admiring her new toys, the professional basketball player became interested in sports, and the baby played hairdresser.

“Okay, get it right. Wow, this is a big deal,” Thompson told True, who he shares with ex—girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, in a social media clip Friday as she applied styling gel to his hair. “OK, the waves will be like a tsunami. …It’s great, the style is from True.”

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker and Corey Gamble were also spotted in Portofino, Italy, on Friday.

“La Dolce Vita,” Chloe, who welcomed True in April 2018 with Thompson, signed on Instagram on Saturday, May 21, in which she poses on a yacht with her 4—year-old niece Stormy. The Revenge Body host also basked in the sunshine with 9-year-old niece Penelope on Saturday.

Courtney, who shares 12-year-old Mason, 7-year-old Penelope and Rain, 7, with ex Scott Disick, got engaged to the All the Small Things musician in October 2021 after almost a year of dating. A couple with a lot of PDA held an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas earlier this year – without a marriage license — before officially getting married in Santa Barbara, California, earlier this month.

“Until death do us part,” Courtney Carousel signed on social media on May 16, sharing pictures with her husband and witnesses of their wedding: Randy Barker and Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell.

While Mason, Penelope and Rain were noticeably absent from previous wedding ceremonies, Us confirmed that they would be at the official Italian gathering, although the 38-year-old Talentless founder did not make the final guest list.

Kourtney and Scott’s children also missed Barker’s romantic proposal, which was reported earlier this month on The Kardashians channel.

“There just wasn’t a chance to dial it all up then, and then, at the last minute, Courtney told Travis that Penelope wasn’t feeling well. His kids are coming because they’re older,” the 66—year-old founder of Safely said during the May 5 episode of the Hulu documentary series, referring to Barker’s 18-year-old son Landon, 16-year-old daughter Alabama and 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. “And I’m not sure any of us know exactly how they will react. I think it’s [Courtney’s] decision to tell her kids about it the way she wants.”

The Kardashian family also showcases Khloe’s ongoing relationship with the NBA star.

“We have a very strong bond in our family. We are great parents, and we are great at mixing families. We learned about it from my mom and my dad,” the author of Strong Looks Better Naked told Thompson during a workout on Thursday, May 19, episode. “Like Scott never leaves, and Kanye [West] never leaves. It looks like you’ll never leave. We’re all here forever. … We are a family, whether you like it or not.”

Thompson, who also has son Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig and son Theo, 5 months, with Marali Nichols, teased the reality TV star that she would “never leave” him.

“Tristan is very protective of his family. He doesn’t like it when people talk about one of us,” Chloe explained Thursday at confession. “It’s really cute, and I think everyone should be like that. You just have to protect your family.”