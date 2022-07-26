Tristan Thompson spends time with daughter Tru after a rare outing with son Prince

Father and daughter time! While Tristan Thompson is waiting for the birth of his second child with Khloe Kardashian, the athlete admired the couple’s 4-year-old daughter, Tru.

“My Princess,” Thompson Storis, 31, signed on Instagram, in which he and his daughter smile at the camera on Monday, July 25. He also added several emoticons, including a heart and a crown.

The Canadian native also spent some time with his 5-year-old son Prince over the weekend. “Matching 😎,” Thompson, who shares his eldest son with ex Jordan Craig, wrote on Instagram on Sunday, July 24, along with a selfie of the duo. .

The activity of the Chicago Bulls player in social networks is connected with his recent trip to Greece. While on vacation, Thompson was seen holding hands with a mystery woman, and it seems he turned to drama after his return.

“1. Nothing is promised to you. 2. No one owes you anything. 3. All the responsibility in your life lies with you,” says the quote that Thompson posted on his Instagram story on Sunday. “Understand these three rules as early as possible and realize that independence is the way forward.”

Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that the professional basketball player is preparing for the birth of baby No. 2 from the 38-year-old Kardashian. — said the co-founder of Us in a statement on July 13. “Chloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate mother for such a wonderful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Chloe can focus on her family.”

The former couple started dating in September 2016 and announced a year later that they were expecting their first child. Amid many ups and downs in their relationship, Kardashian and Thompson broke up in February 2019 after he kissed Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods.

After spending time together in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple revived their romance. In July 2021, we confirmed that they had broken off their relationship again, before Kardashian and Thompson quietly reconciled later that year.

The NBA player made headlines again when it became known in December 2021 that Marali Nichols had sued him for alimony. Earlier this year, Thompson requested genetic testing and then admitted on social media that he is the father of Nichols’ 7-month-old son, Theo.

“Today, the results of the paternity test show that I became the father of a child by Marali Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” the former Boston Celtics player wrote on Instagram Stories in January. “Now that paternity has been established, I’m looking forward to raising our son together.”

Thompson also apologized to his ex-girlfriend, writing: “Chloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I’ve caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you all these years. My actions definitely didn’t match the way I look at you. I have great respect and love for you. No matter what you may think. Again, I’m incredibly sorry.”

Kardashian, for her part, later spoke about her attitude to Thompson amid the paternity scandal. “It’s sad because he has so many good sides too, but no one sees them because they are all overshadowed by the personal things that happen between him and me,” she said during the May issue of the podcast “Not Skinny, but Not Fat.”

According to the reality TV star, Thompson was not a “good partner” for her. “I want everyone to still have a chance to just be happy and have a good life,” she added. “So I never encourage anyone to just jump on the bandwagon, but I also think people can have their own feelings and do what they want, but he will always be in my life because of the Truth, and he’s a great dad, and that’s all I really need to focus on.”

Among the news about the children, a source exclusively told us that there is no chance that the couple will get back together. “[Tristan] went through the search for a surrogate mother and all this while he was cheating on [Chloe], and this is inexcusable for her,” an insider shared with Us. “There’s no place in her head that wants Tristan back, this time she’s really done with him romantically.”