Tristan Thompson shows off his “suitable” outfit with his 5-year-old son Prince in a rare photo

Two identical items. Tristan Thompson shared a rare photo of his son Prince showing off the duo’s matching ensembles during Boys’ Day.

“Corresponds to 😎,” the 31—year-old Chicago Bulls player wrote in his Instagram story on Sunday, July 24, along with a selfie in which he and his 5-year-old son smile at the camera. The couple donned white T—shirts for the photo, which the Prince paired with a gold chain with a maple leaf pendant — a tribute to Thompson’s native Canada – for their day off. The NBA player shares Prince with ex Jordan Craig, although they broke up a few months before his birth in December 2016.

Thompson’s post comes just over a week after Us Weekly confirmed that he and his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, who are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Tru, are expecting their second child together via a gestational carrier. “We can confirm that Tru will have a sibling conceived in November,” the 38—year-old representative of the Good American co-founder told us on July 13. — Chloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate mother for such a wonderful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Chloe can focus on her family.”

The couple decided to expand their family long before news broke that Marali Nichols was suing Thompson for alimony, claiming that she slept with the athlete in March 2021, when he was still dating Kardashian. We confirmed that the fitness model gave birth to a son, Theo, in December 2021, and Thompson confirmed a month later that he had become a father.

“Today, the results of the paternity test show that I became the father of a child by Marali Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” Thompson wrote in his Instagram story in January. “Now that paternity has been established, I’m looking forward to raising our son together.” He also issued a public apology to the Kardashian Family alum, explaining that she “doesn’t deserve” all the pain he caused her during their relationship.

“You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I’ve caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you all these years,” Thompson wrote. “My actions definitely don’t match the way I look at you. I have great respect and love for you. Whatever you think.”

Kardashian, for her part, admitted that she was stunned by the situation during the June episode of Hulu The Kardashians. “It would be polite not to do that. But okay, if you do, aren’t you even going to hit me with a heads-up in front of the rest of the world? It’s just an extra slap in my face. It’s humiliating. I’m confused. I would rather be alone than among people,” said the author of Strong Looks Better Naked. “I replay in my memory every event, every grand act, every trip [and] every date. It was all a lie.”

After the Thompson paternity scandal, Kardashian made it clear to the Canadian native that their romantic relationship was over forever. “[Tristan] went through the process of finding a surrogate mother and all that while he was cheating on [Chloe], and that’s unforgivable for her,” a source told us earlier this month. “There’s no place in her head that wants Tristan back, this time she’s really done with him romantically.”

The insider added: “Chloe and Tristan are raising children together, but they don’t talk [outside] about co-parenting, it’s the only communication they have. Tristan realized that he is a parent figure for Tru and the newborn [and] that’s all he is for Chloe right now.”