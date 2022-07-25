Tristan Thompson Shares Cryptic Message about “Independence” Amid Khloe Kardashian Surrogacy Drama

Own? Tristan Thompson has shared a cryptic message that he is taking responsibility as he awaits the birth of his second child with girlfriend Khloe Kardashian.

The 31-year-old Canadian athlete posted a black and white image in his Instagram story on Sunday, July 24. “1. Nothing is promised to you. 2. No one owes you anything. 3. All the responsibility in your life lies with you,” the quote says. “Understand these three rules as early as possible and realize that independence is the way forward.”

The 38-year-old graduate of The Keeping Up With the Kardashians uploaded an equally eloquent message about feeling “grateful” even for the most difficult trials. “Be grateful that you don’t have everything you want yet… If you did, what would you expect,”— an excerpt from her Instagram story on Sunday. “Be grateful when you don’t know something… Because it gives you the opportunity to learn.”

Her post continued: “Be grateful for the hard times. At this time you are growing. Be grateful for your limitations. Because they give you opportunities to improve. …It’s easy to be grateful for good things. … Life with rich satisfaction comes to those who are also grateful for failures. GRATITUDE can turn a negative into a positive. Find a way to be grateful for your problems, and they can be your blessing.”

Kardashian and Thompson have had quite a few ups and downs since they started dating in 2016. Shortly before the couple had a daughter, Tru, who is now 4 years old, in April 2018, an NBA player was caught cheating on his then pregnant partner with several women. Initially staying together, the duo broke up in February 2019 when Thompson kissed family friend Jordyn Woods. They continued to educate the Truth, which, according to Kardashian, was not always easy.

“This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in October 2020. “Because you have your own personal feelings, but when you can put them aside and just put your child first — it sounds great when you’re all in love and all that, [but] when you’re going through something, it’s such a challenge.”

The couple revived their romance during the coronavirus pandemic, calling it terminated again in June 2021. Six months later, Thompson made headlines when Marali Nichols sued him for alimony. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that 31-year-old Nichols gave birth to son Theo in December 2021, and a month later, the former Cleveland Cavaliers player announced on social media that he is the father.

Along with Tru and Theo, the powerful forward is the father of a 5-year-old son Prince from ex Jordan Craig, and he has another baby on the way. Earlier this month, we confirmed that Thompson and Kardashian are expecting baby #2 with the help of a gestational carrier who was already pregnant when news broke about the paternity scandal of the former Toronto Raptors star.

“Chloe is doing her best to stay positive, but this is a bittersweet time for her, no doubt,” a source said during the surrogacy drama. “She and Tristan went on this journey at a time when they were still a couple and were planning a long-term future.”

The second source told us that the exes “do not communicate”, except when it concerns their daughter. “This is the only connection they have,” the insider noted. “Tristan realized that he’s a parent figure for Tru and the newborn [and] that’s all he is for Chloe right now.”

Thompson continued to surprise earlier this month when he was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman while on vacation in Greece. Kardashian apparently weighed in on the situation by “liking” a fan’s Instagram post on July 18. “For everyone who is worried about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Chloe and Tristan are both single… So I do not know why It would be crazy if Tristan was with another girl while he is a good father for his child, and we do not know when Chloe’s surrogate mother should be born,” the message says.